Bruce Willis Takes Four of His Daughters to Disneyland — See the Cute Pics!

Four out of five ain’t bad!

Bruce Willis took four of his daughters to Disneyland on Wednesday, and the pics are too cute!

The Die Hard actor happily posed with 25-year-old Scout, 23-year-old Tallulah, 5-year-old Mabel and 3-year-old Evelyn, as well as his wife, Emma Hemming, at the Happiest Place on Earth.

“We Disney’d today…hard. ✨