Brooklyn Beckham Gets Sweet New Tattoo to Honor His Siblings — See the Pic!

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Like father, like son! Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his newest tattoo, which reads, “0 2 0 5 1 1.” The numbers symbolize the years his three younger siblings — brothers Romeo and Cruz and sister Harper — were born, in 2002, 2005 and 2011, respectively. The sentimental body art was inked onto Brooklyn’s right arm by tattoo artist, Mr. K, who works out of the famed Bang Bang NYC shop. And that’s not the only fresh ink the 18-year-old college student has…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed