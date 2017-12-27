Brooke Henderson named CP female athlete of the year

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson is the winner of the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award for the second time in three years.

The 20-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., won two LPGA Tour events this season and had eight top-10 finishes.

She’s capping her season with The Canadian Press female athlete of the year honour.

Henderson picked up 56 per cent of the votes in an online poll of broadcasters and sports editors from across the country.

Swimmer Kylie Masse was a distant second in the voting.

Tennis player Denis Shapovalov won the Lionel Conacher Award as Canada’s male athlete of the year on Tuesday. The CP team of the year will be announced Thursday.

