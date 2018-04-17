Brooke Burke Opens Up About Divorce, Moving Forward Without 'Baggage'

Brooke Burke opened up to Steve Harvey on Tuesday about filing for divorce and moving forward in a segment for his show, Steve.

Earlier this month, the 46-year-old model and actress filed for divorce from husband David Charvet after six years of marriage. The couple share an 11-year-old daughter, Heaven Rain, and a 10-year-old son, Shaya Braven.

In talking with Harvey, Burke offered some perspective about the process of picking up and moving forward.

“I just recently filed for divorce, so this is all very fresh and vulnerable for me,” she said. “But my goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take the beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes.”

She added, “And it’s easier said than done. You know, ask me in six months or so.”

Burke, who was previously married to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher, opened up about her impending divorce in a lengthy blog post on Modern Mom. She said there was nothing scandalous or salacious about her decision to seek a divorce.

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons,” she wrote. “It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

Burke cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing and is asking for joint custody of their two children.

