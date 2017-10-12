Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas Stage for the First Time Since Shooting: 'We'll Get Through This Together'

Britney Spears is back on the stage.

The Piece of Me singer performed in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, for the first time since the Oct. 1 mass shooting in the city, which left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured.

“Before I start the show, I just wanna say we’re here for you,” the 35-year-old pop star told concertgoers. “You’re here for us, and we’re gonna get through this together.”

