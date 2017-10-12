Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas Stage for the First Time Since Shooting: 'We'll Get Through This Together'— October 12, 2017
Britney Spears is back on the stage.
The Piece of Me singer performed in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, for the first time since the Oct. 1 mass shooting in the city, which left dozens of people dead and hundreds more injured.
“Before I start the show, I just wanna say we’re here for you,” the 35-year-old pop star told concertgoers. “You’re here for us, and we’re gonna get through this together.”