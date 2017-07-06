Britney Spears Raises $1 Million for Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation's New Facility

If you saw Britney Spears in Las Vegas, your money went to a good cause.

The 35-year-old pop princess was able to raise $ 1 million for the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s new Britney Spears Campus, a 16,000 square-foot facility that will have more than 45 pediatric and adult services. This is thanks to proceeds from her Piece of Me ticket sales while performing at Vegas’ Caesars Palace and major donors including Zappos, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment.

“There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this,” Spears said of the facility in a statement. “The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes, but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on.”

Spears also shared why the cause hits so close to home. “My aunt Sandra died of cancer and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there’s literally nothing I can think of worse than that,” she continued. “I’m just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis.”

The “Slumber Party” singer added that she plans to attend the facility’s grand opening, which is slated for some time in October.

