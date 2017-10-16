British Actress Lysette Anthony Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape, London Police Investigating Multiple Claims

In a statement released by the London Metropolitan Police, they confirmed that the Merseyside Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to them on Oct. 11.

“It is alleged that a man sexually assaulted a woman in the late 1980s in West London,” the statement read.

The Metropolitan Police said they could not release or confirm the name of the suspect when asked about Anthony’s allegations.

However, they did state that they received additional allegations “against the same man” from two other unnamed victims over the last two days.

“On 14 October we received allegations that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 2) in Westminster in 2010 and 2011, and in Camden in 2015,” the Metropolitan Police stated. “On 15 October an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 3) in Westminster in 1992.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed