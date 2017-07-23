Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Frank Ocean's FYF Performance

Brad Pitt gave Frank Ocean fans a big surprise on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old actor made an amazing cameo during Ocean’s set at FYF Fest. During Ocean’s performance of “Close To You,” Pitt held up a phone to his ear and pretended to have a conversation.

[embedded content]

Pitt wasn’t the only big name in attendance on Saturday — director Spike Jonze apparently filmed the whole thing.

While Pitt and Ocean might seem like an unlikely pair, the actor has been a big fan of the singer for years. In fact, Pitt credited Ocean’s music for inspiring him post-divorce.

“I find this young man so special,” Pitt toldGQ Stylein May. “Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”

Last month, Ocean made it known the love is mutual, when he wore a shirt with Pitt’s face on it during his performance at the Northside festival in Denmark.

See more from Pitt’s tell-all interview in the video below.

