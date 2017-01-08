Brad Gushue shuts out Brad Jacobs to reach final at Canadian Open

Brad Gushue is heading to the finals after blanking Brad Jacobs 4-0 at the Grand Slam of Curling Canadian Open on Saturday in North Battleford, Sask.

Gushue never held the hammer in the semifinal but stole three ends to capture the victory.

The game was scoreless after the first three ends before Gushue managed to score two in the fourth.

Gushue will meet Sweden’s Niklas Edin in the final. He topped Vernon, B.C., native John Morris 7-4 in the other semifinal.

Niklas Edin rolls over John Morris 7-4 in semifinals0:40

The men’s final takes place on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on CBC-TV and CBCSports.ca.

Scheidegger shocks Sweeting

Casey Scheidegger was one loss away from being eliminated at the Canadian Open on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later she qualified for her first Grand Slam final.

In the women’s semifinal, Casey Scheidegger shocked Edmonton’s Val Sweeting 7-3 to reach the final in her first-career Grand Slam of Curling event.

It was her third victory of the day and fourth in a row after starting with a 1-2 record.

Scheidegger, a Lethbridge, Alta., native, stunned her provincial rival by scoring three in the second end. She followed up with two more in the third en route to victory.

She will face Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni, who won her semifinal match over Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg 7-4.

Tirinzoni, along with Sweeting, qualified through the A-Bracket and has yet to lose at the tournament.

Gushue shows no ill effects

Earlier on Saturday, Gushue defeated Saskatoon’s Steve Laycock in their quarter-final match.

Laycock shook hands after seven ends with Gushue leading 5-2.

In the other quarter-final matches, Edin toppled Brendan Bottcher of Edmonton 7-1.

John Morris of Vernon, B.C, also earned a 7-1 win over American John Shuster, and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., defeated Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen 7-3.

No shortage of drama

In women’s quarter-final action, Sweeting topped Tracy Fleury’s rink 7-4. Sweeting jumped out to an early lead, scoring two in the first end. She also added three in the fourth to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Scheidegger, reached the semifinal after edging Jennifer Jones 6-5. Her rink rallied for the victory by scoring two in the eighth end.

In other quarter-final action, Tirinzoni scored three in the second end, beating Mississauga, Ont., native Jacqueline Harrison 6-2. Tirinzoni also stole one in the fourth to seal the victory.

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg also topped WFG Master’s champion Allison Flaxey, 7-5.

CBC | Sports News