Bolt wins 100m at Diamond League Monaco; De Grasse, relay team DQ'd

Olympic star Usain Bolt held off the field to win the 100 metres Friday at IAAF Diamond League Monaco event, while Canada’s 4×100-metre men’s relay team of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Gavin Smellie was disqualified after a bad exchange.

Bolt edged American Isiah Young to win in a season-best time of 9.95 seconds.

Young’s time of 9.98 was 0.01 shy of a new personal best, while Akini Simbine of South Africa (10.02) beat out Chijindu Ujah for third place in a photo finish.

Bolt is retiring after the world championships in London next month.

De Grasse and the rest of Canada’s team failed to finish in the six-team relay field.

The disqualification occurred after a fumbled exchange between Rodney and De Grasse, the team’s anchor.

China recorded a season-best time of 38.19 seconds to take the victory while a pair of American teams with times of 38.30 and 38.41 rounded out the podium.

Barber finishes sixth

Canadian Shawn Barber continues to head in the right direction as the world championships approach.

The 23-year-old finished in sixth place with a season-best vault of 5.72 metres.

Barber cleared the height on his second attempt before failing all three of his attempts at 5.77.

McBride sets season-best

Brandon McBride set a season-best time of 1:44.41 in the men’s 800 while Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir set a world-leading time of 1:43.10 to take the victory.

Antoine Gakeme of Burundi finished in third just 0.13 behind the Canadian.

