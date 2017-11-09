Bob Saget Defends Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Decision to Not Return for 'Fuller House' (Exclusive)

The Olsen twins will always have their TV dad in their corner!

ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with Bob Saget on the red carpet at the Stand Up for Pits benefit in Hollywood on Sunday, where he opened up about Mary-Kate and Ashley’s decision not to make an appearance on Fuller House.

“People should do what they want with their lives, and when they’re 9 months old and they get a job, [they have a right to stop doing it],” he shared. “I love them very very much, Ashley and Mary-Kate, and they love what they do and acting is not what they want to do.”

“People should do what they want to do,” he added.

