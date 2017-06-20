Blue Jays rally in 9th to edge Rangers in Texas

Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead single after a tying single by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Monday night in a matchup of AL Division Series opponents the past two seasons.

The Blue Jays won despite blowing a 5-1 lead in their first visit to Texas since last postseason, when they won the first two games in a best-of-five sweep that was their second straight ALDS victory over the two-time defending AL West champs.

Donaldson’s single off closer Matt Bush scored Ryan Goins, who just beat the throw to second for a leadoff double. Morales’ hit to the gap in left-centre scored Donaldson from second after a stolen base and a walk. It was the third blown save in 11 chances for Bush (2-2).

Jeff Beliveau (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Roberto Osuna worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances.

Toronto’s Steve Pearce and Adrian Beltre of the Rangers traded three-run doubles in the fourth inning, with Beltre’s liner to right-center capping a five-run inning for a 6-5 lead that held up until the ninth.

Jose Bautista, who took a punch to the jaw from Rougned Odor in a wild brawl in Toronto’s last regular-season game at Texas last season, started the Blue Jays’ four-run fourth with his 12th home run, a 442-foot shot over the lower-deck seats in left.