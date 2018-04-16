Blue Jays game in jeopardy due to Toronto ice storm

The Toronto Blue Jays’ game on Monday night is is in jeopardy after the roof of the Rogers Centre sustained damage from chunks of ice that came crashing down from the nearby CN Tower.

The falling ice, which followed a weekend of freezing rain, forced the closure of the tower and prompted the the Blue Jays to consider cancelling the team’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

We are currently working to repair damage to the Rogers Centre roof caused by falling ice from @CNTower. We continue to work with @CNTower & @TorontoPolice to assess the situation, & will provide updates about tonight’s game shortly. Gates 1-6 remain closed until further notice. —@BlueJays

Police said they had blocked off the area directly under the CN Tower and the baseball stadium due to the “relatively large” blocks of ice tumbling down onto the streets and sidewalks below.

“Fortunately there’s been no injuries reported,” said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

The Blue Jays said they were working with the CN Tower and local police to evaluate conditions around the stadium and expected to provide an update later in the day.

As work is being conducted in the bowl area of Rogers Centre, baseball media will not have access to field level and we ask all personnel to remain in the Media Centre. Clubhouse will open to accredited media at 3:30 and on-camera interviews will be completed in service hallway. —@BlueJaysPR

Toronto, along with much of southern and central Ontario, is recovering from an ice storm that resulted in power outages, cancelled flights and road collisions over the weekend.

The mix of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets, rain and powerful winds that battered the region Saturday and Sunday had made driving treacherous, with provincial police reporting more than 1,600 non-fatal crashes on the highways surrounding Toronto over the two days.

Provincial police also said Highway 400 south of Barrie, Ont., remained closed in both directions after a collision involving two trucks took out the highway divider.

The poor conditions also prompted bus and school cancellations in parts of the province Monday, with schools in Hamilton, Halton and Peel regions closed for the day and buses cancelled in various other districts.

In Toronto, officials said the clearing of some streets was delayed as crews concentrated on clearing catch basins in an effort to prevent flooding as temperatures rise in the wake of the storm.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Sports News