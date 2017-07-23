Blink-182 Cancels Tour With Linkin Park in Wake of Chester Bennington's Death

Blink-182 had decided to cancel their co-headlining summer tour, Welcome to Blinkin Park, with Linkin Park in the wake of Chester Bennington’s death.

The punk band made the announcement on Friday night, telling fans on social media that they are “wrecked” by the loss of their friend.

“Blink-182 is wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington. We could never imagine playing Blinkin Park without his incredible talent and voice. It just would not be possible. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, bandmates, friends and fans. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase,” read the band’s statement alongside a photo of Bennington singing to a sold-out crowd.

The mini-tour was scheduled to kick off July 28 in New York, followed by a July 30 performance in Pennsylvania. Both groups even teamed up for a Funny or Die skit to promote the shows.

Bennington apparently died by suicide on Thursday, July 20, at the age of 41. Upon hearing the news of his passing, Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, took to social media to share how “heartbroken” he was.

