Blake Shelton Puts on 'Private Show' For Gwen Stefani's Family on Christmas Eve

After celebrating the holidays early in Oklahoma, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back in California.

The singers celebrated Christmas Eve with Stefani’s family, who are mostly based in the Orange County area, on Saturday.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kick Off Their Holiday Celebrations With Homemade Cooking in Oklahoma

The No Doubt frontwoman gleefully Snapchatted the festive affair, which included much of her extended family. Two of the most excited holiday revelers were her younger sons, 8-year-old Zuma and 2-year-old Apollo. She snagged a selfie with her middle boy, while her youngest — who was totally rocking precious reindeer antlers — showed off the chocolate-filled candy cane he scored.

Photo: Snapchat

Photo: Snapchat

We’re sure her oldest son, 10-year-old Kingston, was there, but swiftly managed to miss his mom’s snap-happy afternoon.

Shelton was, of course, celebrating with his girlfriend’s family. They’ve been dating for over a year now, and he seems to fit in well with her clan. Not only have they met a number of times and spent Thanksgiving together along with his own family, on Christmas Eve, he led the group in an acoustic version of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” which Stefani adorably captioned, “Private show.”

Photo: Snapchat

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kick Off Their Holiday Celebrations With Homemade Cooking in Oklahoma

And the day wouldn’t have been complete without a selfie from the 47-year-old singer, who was rocking a super comfy-looking gray cable-knit turtleneck sweater.

Photo: Snapchat

Find out more about how Stefani and Shelton celebrated Christmas in Oklahoma in the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories