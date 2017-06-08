Blake Shelton Jokingly Slams Twitter While Presenting CMT Social Superstar Award: '#SuckIt'

Blake Shelton has mixed feelings about Twitter.

The 40-year-old country star took a lighthearted jab at the social media site while presenting the Social Superstar honor at the CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

“Social media is an incredible way for artists to connect with their fans. Or, it can get you fired,” Shelton joked. “It’s kind of a double-edged sword fight. It used to be that country artists could get in trouble by breaking the law. Now, you gotta worry about spelling and having opinions, hashtag suck it.”

Keith Urban won the night’s Social Superstar trophy, and Shelton threw in another wisecrack during his acceptance speech.

“I love you on Twitter, Keith!” he playfully remarked.

Aside from his Twitter jokes, Shelton also took the stage to perform his hit single “Every Time I Hear The Song.” Although his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, wasn’t able to make the show, the 47-year-old singer showed her support with a cute Instagram snap.

“Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards,” she captioned a throwback photo of her and Shelton gazing into each other’s eyes.

Earlier in the day, Shelton stopped by the Today show, where he couldn’t help but gush over Stefani.

“I’m real good with her,” he told Hoda Kotb. “We’re just content and happy and it’s just — it’s an incredible feeling.”

