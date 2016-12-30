Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Her Sons Throw Epic Dance Party — Watch Their Amazing Moves!

Party animals!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are enjoying some quality time this holiday season, vacationing with the “Used to Love You” singer’s three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, and their extended families in Oklahoma.

And what’s a vacation without a dance party? On Thursday, Stefani took to her Snapchat to share a few videos showcasing everyone’s on fleek dance moves.

The group, mostly all dressed in matching camo outfits, danced to Bruno Mars’ hit, “24K Magic,” Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar’s “Don’t Wanna Know,” Missy Elliott’s “Work It” and Stefani’s and Justin Timberlake’s “What U Workin’ With?” from the Trolls soundtrack.

The family affair included Gwen’s brother, Todd Stefani, his wife, Jennifer Stefani, and their children, as well as Shelton’s sister, Endy Intieri, her husband, Mike Intieri, and their little ones.

Blake’s dog, Betty, also joined the fun.

Last week, Shelton and Stefani celebrated Christmas Eve in California and Snapchatted the festive affair, which included much of Gwen’s extended family and children.

