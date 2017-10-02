Blake Shelton Embarrasses Gwen Stefani Onstage, Talks About When They First Started to 'Mess Around' Together

Blake Shelton is making Gwen Stefani blush.

At a concert in Oklahoma on Friday, the country singer plated a kiss on his girlfriend when she joined him on stage during the show, and adorably embarrassed her a bit when he started dishing on the early days of their romance.

Some of those in attendance at the private concert shared the cute moment to social media, and captured the No Doubt singer’s bashful smile as Shelton jokingly teased her about the start of their flirtation.

“We were starting to hang out together and mess around,” Shelton, 41, recalled as the audience cheered in support and Stefani, who had rested her head on his shoulder, looked up at him mock-surprised at his candidness.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed