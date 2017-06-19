Blake Shelton Celebrates 41st Birthday With Gwen Stefani's Family — See the PDA Pics!

Blake Shelton celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, adorably commemorated the occasion with some super sweet snapshots.

The “Make Me Like You” singer took to Instagram to share photos of the festivities — which included Stefani’s family — and write some sweet messages to her handsome beau.

“Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton,” Stefani captioned a goofy, candid pic of the country crooner balancing a small birthday gift on his head.

WATCH: Blake Shelton Says He’s ‘Real Good’ With Girlfriend Gwen Stefani, Reveals They’re ‘Content and Happy’

She also posted a sweet, PDA-packed photo of her giving Shelton a celebratory smooch. Stefani wrote, “I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy.”

The former No Doubt frontwoman even gave followers a look at her boyfriend’s adorable armadillo b-day cake, complete with decorative gold scales.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Cutest Moments

Sunday was also Father’s Day, so the 47-year-old songstress made sure to snap an adorable photo of her dad, Dennis, in the midst of receiving a big bear hug and a kiss on the cheek from the birthday boy.

Later in the day, Shelton took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the kind messages, writing, “Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes!!! 41…. S**t man I’m beating the odds.”