'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's Marriage Is Back On! Wife Alvina Files to Dismiss Divorce Petition

Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Stewart, are no longer calling it quits.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, the Black-ish star’s wife of 20 years requested a dismissal of her divorce petition on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles.

Alvina originally filed the dissolution of marriage papers in September 2015, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 1, 2014.

At the time, she also requested spousal support and joint legal and primary physical custody of their 16-year-old son, Nathan. The couple, who started dating in high school, also share a 20-year-old daughter, Kyra.

The news comes just a few weeks after the 2017 Golden Globes nominations were announced, with Anthony receiving a nod in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy category. Black-ish also received a nomination for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Anthony’s co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross, is also up for a Golden Globe, and her mother, Diana Ross, couldn’t contain her excitement after hearing the exciting news about the nomination. Hear how she reacted in the video below!

