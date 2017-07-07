Blac Chyna Does 'Bombshell' Photo Shoot While Rob Kardashian Plays With Dream Amid Drama

Moving on? It’s been a tense few days for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, who very publicly feuded on social media on Wednesday. But the exes were back to doing their own things on Thursday.

After stepping out with rainbow-colored hair, Chyna changed (clothes and wigs!) for a “Bombshell” photo shoot.

The TV personality and model took to Snapchat to film her getting ready process, as she donned a black latex body suit and a blonde wig with a red robe and heels.

While she was getting glam, her former fiancé, Rob, was spending some quality time with their daughter, Dream.

Rob filmed baby Dream playing on a toy piano on his Snapchat.

“That’s right, Dream, that’s right! My little piano player,” the reality star said in the clip.

He also shared a cute video of his little girl lying on the ground, playing with a giraffe toy.

It’s been a tense few days for Rob and Chyna, who previously hurled cheating accusations at one another before Rob’s Instagram account was shut down after he shared nude photos allegedly of his ex.

A source told ET that Rob’s famous family is “mortified” by his actions, adding, “What happened was so low and inappropriate. It’s very frustrating to deal with a person who can’t control himself. His family and close friends asked him to stop posting yesterday, but he wouldn’t listen. He won’t listen to anyone. The family can only do or say so much.”

