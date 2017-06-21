Bindi Irwin Fawns Over Boyfriend Chandler Powell on Instagram: You Are a 'Light in My Life'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are the poster couple for young love.

On Tuesday, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend driving at dusk along with an even sweeter message. “This is one of my favorite photos of you @chandlerpowell. Thank you for being such a light in my life,” she captioned the pic of Powell. “You are there for me during the challenging times and the beautiful moments.”

Continuing to gush over the 20-year-old wake boarder, Irwin added, “I love your kindness, your patience and your strength. You are an extraordinary human being and a true blessing. #ForeverMySunshine”

Last October, the couple gave their first joint interview with ET, and revealed when they first knew they were in love. Irwin, an 18-year-old wildlife conservationist, said it was when she first saw Powell donning the family garb.

“It’s this really big thing for me,” she adorably explained. “It was kind of one of those moments that was a real defining moment for me, because you know, it’s only the people who are the closest to us that get their khakis.”

“So it was kind of like, this really big step,” Irwin continued, telling her boyfriend, “I love seeing you in khaki now. It makes me so happy.”

