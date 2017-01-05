Bindi Irwin Channels Her Late Father During Crocodile Feeding at Australia Zoo

Like father, like daughter!

Bindi Irwin channeled her late father, Steve Irwin, by getting extremely close to a crocodile without breaking a sweat. On Wednesday, the 18-year-old conservationist shared a video of herself bravely feeding a croc at the Australia Zoo.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Pays Tribute to Her ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Father 10 Years After His Death

“Super excited to start school holiday shows TODAY in the @AustraliaZoo,” she wrote on Instagram. “Crocoseum with my beautiful Mum and brother. Hope to see you!”

Getting close to a possibly dangerous reptile is all in a days work for Bindi. The teen is officially back at the Australia Zoo after spending the New Year’s holiday in Tasmania with her boyfriend, Chandler Powell.

“I missed you. Wonderful to be back @AustraliaZoo after celebrating New Years in gorgeous Tasmania together,” Bindi captioned a sweet reunion pic of herself getting cozy with her beau.

WATCH: Bindi Irwin Pens Heartfelt Message for Boyfriend Chandler Powell on His 20th Birthday

In November, Chandler joined Bindi and her mother, Terri, and brother, Robert, as they honored her father‘s legacy at the 10th annual Steve Irwin Gala dinner in Brisbane, Australia.

See more on the emotional ceremony below.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.

ET – Latest Stories