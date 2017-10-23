News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Billie Lourd Gets Matching Tattoo Paying Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher on Her Birthday

— October 23, 2017

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at 60 years old, after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later. 

Lourd shared a sweet throwback pic on Saturday honoring her mom’s birthday, writing in emojis, “Happy Birthday Mom.”

