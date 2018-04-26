Bill Cosby's Accusers: A Timeline of Alleged Sexual Assault Claims (Updated)

UPDATED on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 2:42 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, April 26, 2018, Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University. The jury reached the verdict in court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, during a retrial that began about two weeks ago. He faces a 30-year prison sentence.

The first trial on the same charges ended last year with a deadlocked jury.

These were the first criminal charges leveraged against the Cosby Show star after more than 50 women have come forward, accusing him of drugging and/or sexually assaulting them. The alleged incidents date as far back as 1969, though Cosby has denied all wrongdoing.

To bring clarity to a complex series of troubling accounts, here is a timeline of the alleged incidents arranged in chronological order.

1. Kristina Ruehli

Year of Alleged Incident: 1965

Ruehli claimed in an interview withPhiladelphia Magazinethat Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a 22-year-old secretary at a talent agency.

Ruehli alleges that Cosby invited her to a party at his home, but she was the only guest. Ruehli goes on to claim that she had a cocktail with Cosby and suddenly passed out. When she came to, Ruehli says she was in Cosby’s bed and he allegedly tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

Ruehli also spoke with Philadelphia Magazine on November 21, 2014, claiming that she was one of the 13 Jane Doe witnesses who was prepared to testify against Cosby during Andrea Constand’s civil suit.

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Reacts to Bill Cosby Scandal

2. Carla Ferrigno

Year of Alleged Incident: 1967

According to actress Carla Ferrigno — wife of The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, although the two were not married at the time — she was allegedly invited on a double date with Cosby and his wife. Carla claims that both couples went to Cosby’s home and were shooting pool in the basement. She goes on to allege that at one point, she and Cosby ended up alone together, and he allegedly pulled her close and kissed her roughly as she tried to fight him off.

Carla opened up about the alleged incident on KFI-AM’s John and Ken Show on November 20, 2014.

3. Joan Tarshis

Year of Alleged Incident: 1969

Tarshis went public in November 2014 with allegations that Cosby had raped her in 1969 (the same year he made jokes about spiking women’s drinks with drugs), when she was a 19-year-old comedy writer. She said Cosby invited her to help create material for his short-lived sitcom, The Bill Cosby Show.

“I was sitting up writing one second, and the next second I was lying down on the couch having my underwear taken off,” Tarshis alleges in an interview with CBS News. She went on to claim that Cosby raped her twice.

Tarshis told ET’s Kevin Frazier that speaking out was important to her. “I want to support the other women who have gone through this,” she said. “Now with people coming out…it’s being handled differently.”

4. Cindra Ladd

Year of Alleged Incident: 1969

In an op-ed written for The Huffington Post and published on January 26, 2015, Ladd claims that she met Cosby when she was 21, living in New York City, and working for the late movie producer Ray Stark. According to Ladd, she and a roommate hung out with Cosby several times and began to form a platonic friendship with the married comedian.

Ladd alleges that one night, she met Cosby at an apartment that he said belonged to his friend. Ladd, who says she was suffering from a headache that night, alleges that Cosby offered her a capsule that would ease the pain. Ladd claims she was drugged and she woke up naked in bed with Cosby in a white robe in the room with her.

5. Victoria Valentino

Year of Alleged Incident: 1970

Valentino, a former Playboy playmate, claims that she was introduced to Cosby by a Playboy bunny in 1970, just months after the tragic death of her 6-year-old son. Valentino alleges that she and her roommate went out for dinner and drinks with Cosby, who allegedly offered her a pill that would cheer her up.

Valentino claimed in an interview with The Washington Post in November 2014 that Cosby drove her and her roommate up to an apartment in the Hollywood Hills, where she alleges that he forced her to perform oral sex and then, Valentino claims, he raped her.

“What kind of credibility did I have?” Valentino said, explaining her decision to not report the alleged incident at the time. “In those days, it was always the rape victim who wound up being victimized. You didn’t want to go to the police. That’s the last thing you wanted to do back then.”

6. Autumn Burns

Year of Alleged Incident: 1970

Burns claims that she met Cosby while working as a waitress at the gaming tables in a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She claims that after attending one of the comedian’s shows, he gave her a drink that caused her to feel woozy. Burns also claims that Cosby raped her in his hotel suite.

Burns made her allegations during a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred on April 23, 2015.

7. Louisa Moritz

Year Of Alleged Incident: 1971

Actress Louisa Moritz, best known for her work in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, claims that Cosby forced her to perform oral sex on him in the dressing room of Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show in 1971.

Moritz made these claims to TMZ on November 20, 2014, alleging that Cosby told her, “You don’t want to upset me and the plans for your future, do you?”

8. Donna Motsinger

Year of Alleged Incident: 1971

Motsinger spoke with the New York Post’s Page Six on November 26, 2014, claiming that she was Jane Doe witness No. 8 in the 2005 suit filed against Cosby. Motsinger told the column, “I feel guilty not telling my story… Those women are brave. It’s the least I can do… I want to tell people so [the victims] can’t be bullied, so they can’t be discredited.”

Motsinger claims that Cosby drugged and raped her while she was working as a jazz club waitress in Sausalito, California.

9. Katherine McKee

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1970s

McKee, an actress and former show girl, claims that Cosby raped her in a Michigan hotel room in the early 1970s while she was on tour with Sammy Davis Jr.

McKee, in an interview with the New York Daily News in December 2014, said, “Back then, I was Sammy’s road wife. He had an open marriage, and we were lovers. That’s how it went.”

She claims to have known Cosby for eight years before he allegedly attacked her after she came to have dinner with him at his hotel. “He spun me around, pulled my panties down, and just took it,” McKee claims. “We were still standing at the door when he attacked me… It was so fast and so shocking and so unbelievable.”

10. Helen Hayes

Year of Alleged Incident: 1973

Hayes claims to have encountered Cosby in 1973, when he allegedly stalked her and her friends during a weekend-long celebrity golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California. “His behavior was like that of a predator,” she said.

She alleges that, on the last night of the tournament, Cosby approached her from behind, reached over her shoulder and grabbed her breast.

Hayes made the accusations at a press conference on December 3, 2014 that was called by civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred. Hayes was joined at the conference by Beth Ferrier and Chelan, two other women who have made sexual assault allegations against Cosby.

11. Charlotte Fox

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1970s

Fox claims to have met Cosby while she was working as an extra on the set of the comedian’s 1974 film Uptown Saturday Night, when she was allegedly invited to the Playboy Mansion for a dinner Cosby was hosting.

“I vaguely remember coming back from the bathroom,” Fox alleged in a statement she read at a press conference held by Allred on August 20, 2015. “The next thing I remember, I was sort of awake, in a bed, with no clothes on and there was Mr. Cosby, in a robe, crawling from the bottom of the bed.”

Fox alleges that Cosby engaged in nonconsensual sexual activity with her while she was “incapacitated.”

12. Judy Huth

Year of Alleged Incident: 1974

Huth filed a lawsuit against Cosby on December 2, 2014, in which she claims that she first met Cosby back in 1974, when she was 15 while with an unnamed 16-year-old female friend. She and her friend allegedly wandered onto a movie set where Cosby was working. According to the lawsuit, Cosby allegedly befriended Huth and her friend and invited them over to his home, where he served them alcohol.

Huth’s lawsuit goes on to claim that Cosby knew how old she was, and that he took her to a party at the Playboy Mansion, where he allegedly told her to tell anyone who asked that she was 19. While at the party, Huth alleges in court documents that, when she emerged from using the restroom in one of the mansion’s many rooms, Cosby was sitting on a bed waiting for her, and then he allegedly sexually assaulted her by taking her hand and making her perform a sex act on him.

Huth’s suit also claims that “this traumatic incident, at such a tender age, has caused psychological damage and mental anguish for [Huth] that has caused her significant problems throughout her life.”

13. Tamara Green

Year of Alleged Incident: 1975

Green first publicly shared her story on the Today show in 2005 in the wake of the civil lawsuit filed by Andrea Constand. She told Matt Lauer that she had been suffering from the flu when she met Cosby and “a number of other people” at an L.A. restaurant. According to Green, Cosby gave her pills that would help with her flu symptoms, and before long she was nearly unconscious. Green went on to claim that Cosby took her back to her home, undressed her and began groping her.

“I actually told him that he would have to kill me, that if he didn’t kill me and he tried to rape me, it was going to go very badly,” Green said. “I guess it was inconvenient at that point, I had not been crushed successfully into submission, and he left two $ 100 bills on my coffee table and he left my apartment.”

Green spoke out again in 2014, even writing an op-ed for ETonline in which she detailed the adversity she encountered after sharing her story. “To go for help and be dismissed because he’s very cool and famous and you are not,” she wrote. “It is crushing and you are a victim all over again.”

14. Marcella Tate

Year of Alleged Incident: 1975

According to Tate, she attended a party at the Playboy mansion as Cosby’s guest, and was given a drink that caused her head to get “cloudy.”

Tate alleges that she woke up in an unfamiliar bed the next day with a naked Cosby next to her.

Tate made her allegations during a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred on April 23, 2015.

15. Therese Serignese

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1970s

Speaking with People Magazineon Nov. 20, 2014, Seringese alleges that she met with Cosby in Las Vegas after one of his stand-up shows, when she was 19 years old. She claims that Cosby pressured her into taking Quaaludes — a powerful sedative-hypnotic drug –and then pressured her into agreeing to engage in sexual activity.

“My next memory is I felt high; I don’t remember what happened in the meantime. Then my next memory is being in that vanity room, by that big mirror, and he didn’t have any clothes on, and obviously I didn’t either by that point. I don’t know how they got off. I don’t have that memory… I was just like bent over, and he was saying all kinds of dirty stuff,” she said. “I felt powerless, I didn’t know what to do.”

Serignese also claims to be one of the 13 Jane Doe witnesses that were prepared to testify against Cosby during Andrea Constand’s 2005 civil suit before it was settled out of court in 2006. Barbara Bowman and Beth Ferrier, two other Cosby accusers, were also allegedly Jane Doe witnesses. However, Bowman and Ferrier both went public with their accusations in 2006.

16. Shawn Brown

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1970s

Brown, the only woman that Cosby ever admitted having a sexual relationship with, claims in an interview with The Daily Mail that Cosby drugged and raped her, despite her previous willingness to sleep with him.

She claims that Cosby convinced her to drink alcohol, got her high on marijuana, and then had sex with her after she blacked out. “I had never really been into him, and the other times I had really just been going through the motions,” Brown said. “I don’t think I was freaky enough for him, and that’s why he drugged me.”

Brown claims she became pregnant from the affair and gave birth to a daughter, Autumn Jackson, whom Cosby secretly helped support. Jackson was later arrested and charged with a felony when she allegedly tried to blackmail Cosby for $ 40 million to keep his affair with her mother and his alleged paternity of her a secret.

17. “Elizabeth”

Year of Alleged Incident: 1976

“Elizabeth” — who wished to only be identified by that moniker at a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred in New York on Aug. 20, 2015 — claims that she met Cosby on a airplane when she was 20 years old and working as a flight attendant.

“Elizabeth” alleges that during a dinner with Cosby at a Japanese restaurant, the comic gave her a glass of sake, after which she claims that she fell into a “trance-like state” and ended up in Cosby’s hotel room, where she was allegedly forced to perform an unspecified sex act.

18. Joyce Emmons

Year of Alleged Incident: Late 1970s

In the 1970s, Joyce Emmons ran a number of comedy clubs and claims that she and Cosby would often hang out. According to allegations by Emmons, Cosby had “a drawer full of drugs,” including Quaaludes.

Emmons spoke with TMZ on November 22, 2014, and claimed that Cosby gave her a pill that was supposed to cure her strong headache, but instead caused her to pass out. Emmons claims that when she woke up, she was in bed with one of Cosby’s friends who had attempted to hit on her earlier in the evening.

19. P.J. Masten

Year of Alleged Incident: 1979

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Masten claims that Cosby attacked her when she was working as a Playboy bunny at the Playboy Club in Chicago. According to Masten, Cosby allegedly lured her to his room where he served her a glass of alcohol, after which she claims to have blacked out.

Masten alleges that she woke up hours later in bed next to Cosby, who was naked. Masten further claims that Cosby had done the same to several Playboy bunnies, saying, “There are a dozen former bunnies that I know of with similar stories, but they’re afraid to come forward.”

20. Linda Kirkpatrick

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1980s

Kirkpatrick claims that Cosby invited her to see him perform at the Las Vegas Hilton when she was 25. According to Kirkpatrick, Cosby asked her to see him in his dressing room, where she claims he served her spiked champagne and then sexually assaulted her.

Kirkpatrick was one of three women to level accusations against Cosby at a press conference held by Allred on January 7, 2015.

21. Lynn Neal

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1980s

Neal claims that Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was in her mid-20s after the comedian invited her to one of his stand-up performances at the Las Vegas Hilton. According to Neal, Cosby took her out for a bite after the show and bought her a drink.

“By the time we walked back to his dressing room, I was having problems walking,” Neal claimed at the press conference held by Allred on January 7, 2015. “When we entered the dressing room, I sat on the couch and he started taking my pants down … I felt helpless and I couldn’t stop him.”

22. Janice Baker-Kinney

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1980s

Baker-Kinney alleges that she met the comedian in the early ’80s during a pizza party thrown by a casino where she worked at the time.

Baker-Kinney claims that Cosby gave her two pills that caused her to pass out, only to allegedly wake up the next day in bed with Cosby.

Baker-Kinney made her allegations during a press conference held by Allred on April 23, 2015.

23. Janice Dickinson

Year of Alleged Incident: 1982

The supermodel is one of the most high-profile woman to make allegations against Cosby. Sitting down for an exclusive interview with ET on November 18, 2014, Dickinson claims Cosby contacted her after she got out of rehab and convinced her to travel to Lake Tahoe to have dinner and discuss a possible job opportunity. After the dinner, she alleges that he gave her a pill to help with menstrual cramps.

“The next morning, I woke up and I wasn’t wearing my pajamas, and I remember before I passed out that I had been sexually assaulted by this man,” she claims. “Before I woke up in the morning, the last thing I remember was Bill Cosby in a patchwork robe, dropping his robe and getting on top of me. And I remember a lot of pain.”

24. Renita Chaney Hill

Years of Alleged Incident: 1982-1986

Hill says that she began a relationship with Cosby in 1982 when she was only 15 years old. According to Hill, Cosby allegedly served her drinks and when she woke up she would find herself in bed. Hill says that she doesn’t know if Cosby raped her because she was unconscious after drinking cocktails he allegedly served her.

Hill claims that she continued to see Cosby until she was 19 before breaking it off.

“No one wants to be associated with something like this,” she says in an interview with KDKA Pittsburgh. “But the bottom line for me is that no one has the right to violate someone else, no matter who they are. I don’t care how big they are or how the community sees them. It’s not right.”

25. Beth Ferrier

Years of Alleged Incident: Early to mid-1980s

Following the 2005 civil suit filed by Constad against Cosby, Ferrier came out as one of 13 women who had been preparing to serve as a Jane Doe witness against Cosby before the case was settled out of court.

According to Ferrier, one night after she ended their months-long consensual affair, she was drinking a cup of coffee in Cosby’s dressing room in Denver. “He said, ‘Here’s your favorite coffee, something I made, to relax you,'” she claims. After allegedly blacking out, Ferrier says that her clothes were disheveled and her bra unhooked. Ferrier told People magazine in 2006 that when she asked Cosby about the incident, he allegedly said, “We’ll never speak of this again.”

26. Heidi Thomas

Year of Alleged Incident: 1984

Thomas alleges that Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a 24-year-old aspiring model. She claims that her agent sent her to meet Cosby at Harrah’s Casino in Reno, Nevada, so that he could mentor her.

Thomas alleges that when she arrived at the airport in Reno, she was picked up by a driver who took her to a house outside of the city, where Cosby was waiting for her. Thomas claims that Cosby asked her to perform a series of monologues, including one where she was supposed to act drunk.

Cosby allegedly then gave her a glass of wine. Thomas claims her memory became hazy after drinking the wine and that she lost consciousness. She alleges that, when she woke up, Cosby was forcing her to perform oral sex on him. Thomas made her claims in an interview with CNN, published on February 24, 2015.

27. Beverly Johnson

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1980s

Supermodel Beverly Johnson wrote an essay for Vanity Fair in December 2014, alleging that she was drugged and almost attacked by Cosby after she auditioned for a role on The Cosby Show.

In the essay, Johnson writes that after meeting with the sitcom star at a taping of the show, “he seemed genuinely interested in guiding me to the next level.” She further claims that she was invited to Cosby’s home on multiple occasions, but during her last visit, he allegedly gave her coffee that she later realized was laced with drugs.

Johnson claims that she knew almost immediately that she had been drugged, and when Cosby began trying to put his hands on her, she screamed at him. According to Johnson, Cosby became enraged and kicked her out of his house and shoved her into a cab, leaving her confused and disoriented.

In December 2015, Cosby filed a lawsuit against Johnson for defamation, defamation per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Mr. Cosby states that he never drugged the defendant and her story is a lie,” a press release from Cosby’s lawyer, Monique Pressley, reads. “The suit further states that defendant’s entirely fabricated accusations are nothing more than an opportunistic attempt to resuscitate her own career and benefit herself financially from the wave of media attention surrounding her false allegations against Mr. Cosby.”

28. Sammie Mays

Year of Alleged Incident: Mid-1980s

Mays, a writer, claims to have met with Cosby for an interview in 1986 or 1987 while reporting on a convention the comedian appeared at in New Orleans.

Mays alleges that, during the interview, Cosby fixed her a drink and she soon lost consciousness. Mays claims that when she came to, she was half-undressed. She says she believes that she was raped by the comedian while unconscious.

Mays made the claims during a press conference held by Allred on May 1, 2015.

29. Barbara Bowman

Year of Alleged Incident: 1986

Bowman was another of the 13 Jane Doe witnesses who had been prepping to testify against Cosby for Constad’s 2005 civil suit. She made headlines again in November 2014, when she penned an article for the Washington Post titled “Bill Cosby raped me. Why did it take 30 years for people to believe my story?”

Bowman claims that Cosby worked toward gaining her trust and becoming her mentor before sexually assaulting her in a Reno hotel room in 1986. Bowman alleges that this was the first in a string of instances that took place that year, including an assault in Atlantic City when Cosby drugged her and forcibly attempted to rape her.

“[Cosby] threw me on the bed and braced his arm under my neck so I couldn’t move my head, and he started trying to take his clothes off,” she toldPeople magazine in 2006. “I remember all the clinking of his belt buckle. And he was trying to take my pants down, and I was trying to keep them on.”

30. Lisa Jones

Year of Alleged Incident: 1986

Jones claims that she first met Cosby in 1986, when she was 17 and working as a model in Canada. She alleges that Cosby contacted her modeling agency to invite her and her mother to meet him at a stand-up performance in Vancouver. According to Jones, Cosby acted like a father figure to gain her trust.

Jones claims that the comedian later invited her to fly out to New York to audition for a role on The Cosby Show, but when she landed she was driven to Cosby’s home, where he allegedly gave her alcohol. Jones claims Cosby was “very derogatory about how women were going to be successful in the industry and how [the way] women had gotten successful was by the casting couch.”

Jones went public with her allegations to ET Canada on December 1, 2014, claiming that Cosby tried to sexually assault her. “He, out of nowhere, started to walk past me, and crouched in front of my knees, grabbed my legs, and tried to pull them apart… I just remember I was so shocked… All I wanted to do was get out of there because I was in an unsafe environment and that’s what I did.”

31. Chelan

Year of Alleged Incident: 1986

Chelan, whose last name has not been made public, claims that Cosby reached out to her in 1986 when she was 17 and working at the Las Vegas Hilton. Chelan, then an aspiring model, says Cosby corresponded with her under the pretense of introducing her to modeling agency reps. She claims that when she arrived at his hotel suite in Vegas, Cosby gave her a blue pill and said it was an antihistamine and told her to take it with alcohol.

Chelan claims that Cosby sexually assaulted her before she passed out, and when she awoke, he gave her $ 1,500. According to Chelan, Cosby later invited her to see his stand-up show at the Hilton, but when she declined, she was fired.

Chelan went public with her allegations on December 3, 2014 at a press conference called by Allred. Chelan was joined at the conference by Beth Ferrier and Helen Hayes, two other women who have made sexual assault allegations against Cosby.

32. Jena T.

Year of Alleged Incident: 1988

In an interview with People, Jena T., who asked that her last name not be used, claims that when she was 17, she met with a modeling agency in New York and was sent to meet with Cosby.

According to Jena, Cosby called her parents to encourage them to support Jena’s move to New York, and assured her that he would help her become a successful model. However, Jena claims that she soon became uncomfortable with the amount of attention Cosby paid her, and felt it was more than paternal.

Jena claims that she attempted to confront Cosby, who responded to her concerns with an offer to send her to college and buy her a car. Jena claims Cosby later pressured her into an unwanted sexual position and allegedly gave her $ 700 before she left.

Jena also alleges that the incident with Cosby has had long-lasting negative effects on her self-esteem and ability to trust people.

33. Lisa

Year of Alleged Incident: 1988

Identifying herself only by her first name, Lisa appeared on Dr. Phil in December 2014, where she accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her when she was 21.

Lisa alleges that she met Cosby while trying to pursue a modeling career. She told Dr. Phil that Cosby invited her back to his house, where he poured her a shot of alcohol, which she drank and began to immediately feel dizzy. She claims Cosby then asked her to join him on his couch.

“I was sitting down in between his legs with my back to his crotch,” Lisa says. “He started to stroke my hair back in a petting motion. The last thing I remember is just feeling the strokes on my head. After that I don’t remember anything else.”

34. Jewel Allison

Year of Alleged Incident: Late 1980s

Allison claims that Cosby began contacting her in the late 1980s, supposedly to help her career along as a model and actress.

She alleges that she accepted a dinner invitation to Cosby’s home, during which he allegedly poured her a glass of wine. Allison claims that after she drank the wine, she quickly felt incapacitated and collapsed. Allison further alleges that Cosby sexually assaulted her that evening.

In an interview with The New York Daily News, she says, “There’s no such thing as America’s Dad… There’s just a man named Bill Cosby. He’s a very sick sociopath.”

35. Kacey

Year of Alleged Incident: Early 1990s

Kacey — one of three women to accuse Cosby of sexual assault at a press conference held by Allred on January 7, 2015 — claims that she was attacked by the comedian when she was working at the William Morris Agency as an assistant to Cosby’s personal appearance agent.

Kacey says she was invited to Cosby’s house to read a script with him, whereupon she claims the comic pressured her into taking a “large white pill.”

“Next, I remember waking up in a bed with Mr. Cosby naked beneath his open robe,” Kacey claims, adding that she soon left William Morris in order to avoid seeing Cosby again.

36. Angela Leslie

Year of Alleged Incident: 1992

At the time, Lesliewas an aspiring actress who allegedly met with Cosby in Las Vegas. She claims that the comedian tried to get her to drink a cocktail he had made her, but she didn’t drink from it.

According to Leslie’s allegations made in The New York Daily News, Cosby coerced her into touching his genitals, but allegedly kicked her out of his hotel when she refused the cocktail that he had poured her.

37. Lili Bernard

Year of Alleged Incident: 1992

Lili Bernard, a former actress who appeared in an episode of The Cosby Show in 1992 and claims to have been mentored by Cosby, alleges that the comedian raped her during an encounter in the show’s studio and then threatened her.

Bernard has gone to the New Jersey police with her allegations. The state of New Jersey has no statue of limitations for rape.

Bernard made the claims during a press conference held by Allred on May 1, 2015.

38. Michelle Hurd

Year of Alleged Incident: 1995

Hurd, an actress best known for her work in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, claims that Cosby was very “inappropriate” with her when she had a small role in an episode of The Cosby Mysteries.

In a Facebook post written on November 20, 2014, Hurd claimed, “It started innocently, lunch in his dressing room, daily, then onto weird acting exercises were he would move his hands up and down my body, (can’t believe I fell for that). I was instructed to NEVER tell anyone what we did together, (he said other actors would become jealous) and then fortunately, I dodged the ultimate bullet with him when he asked me to come to his house, take a shower so we could blow dry my hair and see what it looked like straightened.

39. Lachele Covington

Year of Alleged Incident: 2000

Covington, an actress on the sitcom Cosby, filed a police report against the comedian accusing him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

According to a 2000 story in The New York Post, Covington allegedly came to Cosby looking for career advice. The police report claims that Cosby put his hand under her shirt and then allegedly attempted to guide her hand down his pants.

40. Andrea Constand

Year of Alleged Incident:January 2004

Constand, the director of operations for the Temple University women’s basketball team, says that in November 2002, she met with Cosby — a Temple University alum — when he offered to be her mentor in an attempt to gain her trust. In January 2004, she says she met with Cosby at his home in Pennsylvania and alleges that he gave her pills that he said would ease her anxiety. Constand claims that after drugging her, Cosby groped and sexually assaulted her.

In March 2005, Constand filed civil charges against Cosby, and 13 unidentified women agreed to serve as Jane Doe witnesses to testify that they too were sexually assaulted by Cosby. The case was settled out of court for an unspecified amount in November 2006, and the 13 witnesses didn’t get the chance to take the stand.

In December 2015, Cosby was arraigned on one charge of aggravated indecent assault in connection to Constand’s accusation. He posted $ 1 million bail and was free until a Jan. 14, 2016, follow-up court date.

In July 2015, Cosby’s deposition from the 2005 lawsuit was released, and it was revealed that Cosby admitted to having given Costand three half-pills of Benadryl, after admitting, in more generic terms, to having obtained sedatives to use with women.

Constand’s attorney asked Cosby, “When you got the Quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these Quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?”

Cosby answered simply, “Yes.”

In December 2015, Cosby was arraigned on one charge of aggravated indecent assault in connection to Constand’s accusation. The charge is considered a second degree felony and carries a maximum penalty of 5-10 years in prison and a $ 25,000 fine.

The comedian’s bail was set at $ 1 million with additional conditions of surrendering his passport and having no contact with the alleged victim. He posted $ 100,000 (10 percent of the bail, as required) and was released.

Cosby’s attorneys gave a statement to ET prior to his June 5 court date. “Mr. Cosby is no stranger to discrimination and racial hatred, and throughout his career Mr. Cosby has always used his voice and his celebrity to highlight the commonalities and has portrayed the differences that are not negative — no matter the race, gender and religion of a person,” read the statement. “The time has come to shine a spotlight on the trampling of Mr. Cosby’s civil rights.”

In April 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault against Constand. Each covers a different aspect of the alleged crime — count one alleges that Cosby wasn’t given consent when he penetrated Constand’s genitals with his fingers, count two alleges Constand was unconscious (or semi-conscious) at the time and could not give consent and count three alleges all of this happened after he gave her an intoxicant that impaired her ability to fight him off.

41. Chloe Goins

Year of Alleged Incident: 2008

In December 2016, Goins filed a lawsuit against Cosby, alleging sexual assault at the Playboy Mansion and accusing Hugh Hefner of negligence and conspiracy to commit sexual battery. The suit alleges that after drinking a beverage Cosby brought her, she “began to feel ill.” The lawsuit further claims that both Hefner and Cosby saw that Goins was “woozy,” and Goins says Hefner suggested that she go “lie down” in a bedroom at the mansion. “Goins is informed and believed that Defendant Cosby put some type of drug or narcotic in the drink,” the document reads.

After women started coming forward alleging sexual abuse, Cosby’s career took a turn. An NBC show he was to star in was scrapped, The Cosby Show reruns were pulled from TV Land and Netflix never released his stand-up comedy special.

Here’s more on the allegations against Cosby:

RELATED CONTENT:

Bill Cosby Found Guilty on All Counts of Sexual Assault

Kathie Lee Gifford Explains Why She Reached Out to Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein

Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Dead at 44 After Battle With Renal Disease

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News