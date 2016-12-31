Big in 2017! All the New Movies, TV and Music to Get Excited About for the New Year

Goodbye, 2016!

As the year comes to a close, we’re happily looking to the future — the pop culture future, that is, which is already shaping up to be a doozy! Follow along as we break down all the biggest projects coming down the pike in the worlds of movies, TV and music for the new year.

MOVIES in 2017

Superheroes!

After the surprise success of Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2014, the story continues with Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Elton John joining returning star Colin Firth for the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, out Oct. 6.

Other sequels and threequels coming to screens next year include The Lego Batman Movie (it counts, OK?), out Feb. 10; Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, out May 5; Spider-Man: Homecoming, out July 7; and Thor: Ragnarok, out Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, a few of our favorites will return in both ensemble and solo projects, like Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine standalone, Logan, on March 3, and Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman on June 2. Gadot will also return alongside Ben Affleck‘s Batman, Henry Cavill‘s Superman, Amy Adams‘ Lois Lane, and Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman in the highly anticipated Justice League, hitting theaters on Nov. 17.

Elizabeth Banks and Bryan Cranston are channeling their villainous sides, as Rita Repulsa and Zordon respectively, for the upcoming Power Rangers reboot, out March 24.

Sci-Fi/Adventure!

As it turns out, you don’t need to wear a cape to anchor a big-budget studio project! Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford are teaming up for Blade Runner 2049 (in theaters Oct. 6), while Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston will take on King Kong in the upcoming Kong: Skull Island (March 10).

Family Friendly!

Pixar is offering a few noteworthy films next year, including Cars 3 (June 16) and Coco, inspired by the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos.

Meanwhile, Disney is delivering its live-action Beauty and the Beast reboot, starring Harry Potter’s Emma Watson and Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens as the titular characters. The Bill Condon-directed musical is out March 17.

Comedy!

Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson are hitting the beach in those iconic red swimsuits for the over-the-top Baywatch reboot, which also finds David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson returning for epic cameos. The Seth Gordon-directed project hits theaters on May 19 — not long before Memorial Day weekend.



Star Wars!

Star Wars gets its own category here, because duh. Star Wars Episode VIII picks up right where we left off on The Force Awakens with Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher), on Dec. 15, 2017. In the heartbreaking wake of Fisher’s Dec. 27 death, ET has confirmed that the actress already completed filming on the highly anticipated project. (Note: ET’s 2017 Predictions Facebook Live conversation, embedded here, was filmed prior to Fisher’s death.)

TV in 2017

New Shows!

Big Little Lies, based on the bestseller by Liane Moriarty, is coming to HBO in February and boasts some of the biggest names from the big screen: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley, to name a few. The twisty limited series is all about a big murder shaking up a small town.



Mythology-based American Gods will air on Starz next year and is centered on a mysterious man serving three years in prison for assault. The Bryan Fuller and Michael Green-developed series, which has been in the works for years, is based on Neil Gaiman‘s book of the same name.



Edgy teen drama Riverdale is coming to The CW in January and is based on the classic Archie comics. With a twist, of course!

Netflix is bringing us two new offerings from the Marvel-verse next year: Iron Fist and The Defenders. The former stars Finn Jones as the titular kung-fu expert lead, while the latter features an ensemble cast of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Mike Colter as Luke Cage, Elodie Yung as Elektra Natchios, and Jones as the Iron Fist.

Revivals!

After years of teasing, Twin Peaks is finally coming back with Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper. The story will pick up 25 years from where it left off, airing on Showtime in 2017.

The Good Wife lives on through the Christine Baranski-starring The Good Fight, streaming exclusively on CBS All Access next year. Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie also stars.

Elsewhere on CBS All Access next year, Star Trek: Discovery stars Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green as the lieutenant commander on the Discovery.

Returning Shows!

Soapy country drama Nashville is back from the dead on CMT, with new episodes beginning Jan. 5. Fans can expect Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere to return with even more music when the series returns!

Over on ABC, Gladiators better get ready to bust out their red wine and popcorn, because Olivia Pope and Scandal kick off season six on Jan. 19.

And in the springtime, all will finally be revealed in the final season of Pretty Little Liars, beginning April 18 on the CW.

Outlander will also be back to steam up our TV screens next year, including an epic scene that we predict will break the internet next year, though a season three premiere date has not yet been set on Starz.

In the meantime, we’ll head back to Westeros on June 25 for the seventh, penultimate season of Game of Thrones on HBO.

MUSIC in 2017

Taylor Swift!

Could 2017 be the new year of Taylor Swift? We sure think so.

It’s been over two years since the 27-year-old released her critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-winning album, 1989, and while she’s been busy dominating the world during that time, she’s about due for a new project. Not to mention, she’s recently gone through, not one, but two breakups and should be filled with plenty of juicy, song-worthy inspiration.

To tide us over, Swift did recently release one new single for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack featuring Zayn Malik. (Speaking of which, we can’t wait for that soundtrack!)



Super Bowl!

Fresh off her Joanne release in 2016, Lady Gaga will headline the upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show on Feb. 5.

But if what we’re hearing is true, it’s Swift who has her eye on that gig for 2018. With her Coca-Cola endorsement deal coming to an end, it’s possible that Swift could be gearing up for a 2017 album release followed by even more world domination in 2018 — including a coveted Super Bowl performance.

Country!

Swift’s pal Kelsea Ballerini — nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 GRAMMYs — is in the studio working on her sophomore album. A release date hasn’t been set, but Ballerini told ET that she’ll have the “first six songs” completed by January. “Everything we’ve cut so far is a lot bolder than my first album,” she said. “But it’s still the same kind of sentiment. It’s about heartbreak, falling in love, growing up, normal 23-year-old stuff.”



Meanwhile, Blake Shelton protegee RaeLynn is getting ready to drop her first full-length album on Warner Bros. Records. She’ll head out with Shelton on tour in early 2017 to promote the project.



Little Big Town will release their next album, The Breaker, on Feb. 24. The lead single, “Better Man,” is quickly gaining popularity and was penned by — who else? — Swift.



Pop!

More than a decade after her first solo offering, Fergie is back with new music. We’ve already heard “M.I.L.F. $ ” and “Life Goes On,” which are both expected to be featured on her album, Double Dutchess. A release date has not yet been revealed.

Miley Cyrus hasn’t officially announced that she’s working on any new projects, so chalk this one up to wishful thinking! Bangerz came out in October 2013 and scored Cyrus a Best Pop Vocal Album GRAMMY nomination. Since then, she’s released just one digital-only offbeat album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, in 2015. Girlfriend is due for another hit! And with a season off from her duties as a coach on The Voice, we’re hoping she finds time to get back in the studio.



More wishful thinking: Katy Perry‘s Prism was also released in October 2013, for which she was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the GRAMMYs. (Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett‘s Cheek to Cheek won.) Perry has since released just one single, “Rise,” for the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. We are eagerly awaiting a new full-length!



