'Big Bang Theory' Will Likely End After Season 12, Johnny Galecki Says

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

The end may be near for The Big Bang Theory. Television’s most-watched comedy, currently in its 11th season, could likely close its doors at the end of season 12, star Johnny Galecki told reporters at CBS’ Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, where he was promoting Living Biblically, which he executive produces. “The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki said, via…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Fulltext Feed