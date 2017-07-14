Playing Beyonce’s Twin Reveal Has Kim Kardashian and Other Stars Celebrating on Social Media

Members of the Bey hive aren’t the only ones freaking out over Beyonce’s stunning first photo of her and JAY-Z’s 1-month-old twins, Sir Carter and Rumi.

A slew of stars are gushing over the photo, which greatly resembles the 35-year-old singer’s pregnancy announcement earlier this year. Zendaya — who appeared in Beyonce’s visual Lemonade album — described the image perfectly when she called it “breathtaking.”

The 20-year-old actress is not the only one to praise the pic! Kim Kardashian West also liked the photo, despite her husband, Kanye West, reportedly leaving JAY-Z’s Tidal recently over an alleged money dispute.



From Kim praising the pic to Kim Zolciak commenting, here’s a look at how the stars are reacting to Beyonce’s debut of her adorable twin Beybies.

WATCH: Mathew Knowles Says Twins Run in the Family — ‘Beyonce Should Be Proud of That’

Tina Knowles: “So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️