Beyonce Switched Out Her Manicure Midway Through Coachella Performance

Beyonce didn’t just have quick outfit changes during her incredible performance at the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

In addition to sporting five Balmain stage styles, a few fans noticed that the “Formation” singer’s manicure was also different.

Beyonce first hit the Coachella stage wearing a sequin cropped sweatshirt, fishnet stalkings, cutoff shorts and Christian Louboutin fringe boots, which she paired with black nail polish.

For her next number, she switched into a sexy latex Balmain bodysuit with bedazzled shoulder pads that matched her new silver manicure.

How does she do it?!

Needless to say, the Beyhive was impressed. “So am I the only one who noticed when @Beyonce went to change outfits she changed her d**n nail polish? We don’t deserve her!” one fan declared.

Another Beyonce admirer tweeted back: “I agree that we don’t deserve Beyonce. Her attention to detail is extraordinary❤️. She’s the most amazing performer of our time.”

Fans watching at home also noticed that during the 36-year-old singer’s set with Destiny’s Child, she appeared to be preventing a wardrobe malfunction. While sporting a camouflage bodysuit and thigh-high boots during her performance with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyonce danced with one hand over her strap to seemingly prevent a wardrobe whoops.

Wearing the same outfit, her boots became loose and dropped to her ankles while she was dancing with sister Solange Knowles.

Again, fans were astounded with how Beyonce was able to play off the clothing flubs.

“I will never be over Beyoncé doing the entire Get Me Bodied extended dance break while simultaneously fighting off a wardrobe malfunction,” one fan reacted.

“Beyonce is still killing it with her wardrobe malfunction. A real performer!!!” another tweet reads.

Here’s a look at Beyonce’s unbelievable Coachella performance:

