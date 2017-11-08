News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

Beyonce Shares Epic Pics of Her Multiple Lil' Kim Halloween Costumes

— November 8, 2017

Put your lighters up for Beyonce!

The 36-year-old singer channeled the OG queen of rap, Lil’ Kim, for Halloween, and on Friday, she shared a handful of new pics of her multiple costumes on her website.

“Hip hop would not be the same without our original Queen B,” Bey wrote, dubbing the pics: “Lil’ Kim Appreciation Halloween.”

Her first look, which included red leather pants, a white button-up tied in the front and Chanel suspenders, was from the rapper’s 1997 music video for “The Rain.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿