Beyonce Sent Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Son Otis a Signed Photo of Herself

Beyonce made one two-year-old boy’s dreams come true.



Olivia Wild and Jason Sudeikis’ son, Otis, is already a big Queen Bey fan, and upon hearing about her little admirer, the 35-year-old singer sent him a gift.

While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Sudeikis shared that while Otis has yet to meet Beyonce, she did send him “a signed photo for his second birthday,” which the 41-year-old actor admitted was “pretty adorable.”

WATCH: Beyonce Interviews Solange Knowles, Gets Ranked as a Big Sister

“His 2nd birthday was a Beyonce-themed party,” Sudeikis told host Andy Cohen. “It was great.”

Back in March, Wilde also talked about her son’s fondness for Bey on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “His love for Beyonce has really hit a fever pitch, and I approve of course, but it’s intense,” she quipped. “He is absolutely in love with her.”

MORE: This 3-Year-Old Slayed Us All With Her Beyonce-Themed B-Day Party

The 32-year-old actress explained that Otis was introduced to Beyonce when she was attempting to quiet him down on a plane, and had nothing but the singer’s music videos on her iPad. “He was really taken, and he really zoned in on one in particular,” Wilde recalled. “The one, ‘Yonce’ — which is arguably the most sexually explicit video ever made — and he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ And from that point on he called her ‘Beyonce boobies,’ which I think is great. Because most people, if you’re gonna call her, you call her ‘Beyonce booty.’”

Otis even recognized Beyonce when his dad took him to a Clippers game that she was also attending. “Jason said, ‘Otis, do you see who that is?’ And he sat up and was like, ‘Beyonce, Beyonce!’” Wilde shared. “And he stood on Jason’s knees and just started going, ‘Beyonce!’ And all these people were like, ‘What is this two-year-old doing?’”

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, just had a birthday of her own earlier this month. Take a look at the five-year-old’s adorable moment with her famous mother at the VMAs:



Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories