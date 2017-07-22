Beyonce, Janet Jackson and Katy Perry Support Missy Elliott at FYF Fest — See the Pics!

Beyonce, Janet Jackson and Katy Perry stepped out for a night of fun!

The 35-year-old “Sorry” singer and her sister, Solange Knowles, along with a slew of A-listers, attended the FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Friday to support Missy Elliott as she headlined the first night of the annual music festival.

Beyonce looked flawless — as always — in black skinny jeans, a forest green jacket and high-heeled booties, while Solange opted for an all-black ensemble. The ladies met up with Missy backstage and posed for a cute pic together.

