Thirteen Beyonces are better than one!

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from her latest night out. Queen Bey slays in a fitted red skirt, white T-shirt and chunky yellow arm warmers.

The mother of three turns to the side in a couple poses, showing off her fit post-baby body, after welcoming twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June.

