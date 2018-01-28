Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and More Celebrate JAY-Z at Clive Davis Gala

JAY-Z was the man of the night at Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala in New York City on Saturday night.

The 48-year-old rapper was presented with the GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award for his contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary. Celebrating the big honor with him was none other than Beyonce who, along with Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Sean “Diddy” Combs and more, toasted to his grand musical legacy.

Beyonce and JAY-Z had attended the Roc Nation Brunch earlier in the day and did a complete outfit change for the night’s special occasion. The “Family Feud” rapper rocked a taupe suede suit with black lapels, a white dress shirt and black bow tie. The “Crazy in Love” singer looked chic in a beautifully sculpted black Azzi & Osta gown that featured a slender-waisted silhouette and elaborate ruffles. She also posted snapshots of her outfit on her website.

Among the other attendees was Katie Holmes, who looked spectacular in a red maxi dress and took a moment to greet the couple of the hour.

The star-studded event was also attended by Hailee Steinfeld, Zayn Malik, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Pink and Carey Hart, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and more, and featured performances by Luis Fonsi, Barry Manilow, Migos and Ben Platt, among others.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

For more pre-GRAMMYs coverage, watch below.

