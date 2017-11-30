News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Bette Midler Calls Out Geraldo Rivera for Allegedly Groping Her in the Early '70s

— November 30, 2017

Bette Midler is still waiting on an apology.  The 71-year-old actress took to Twitter on Thursday to call out Geraldo Rivera for allegedly groping her in the early ’70s.  “Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me,” she tweeted alongside a clip from a 1991 interview with Barbara Walters. “Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo.”  Rivera apologized on Wednesday afternoon after…

