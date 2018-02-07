Bethenny Frankel Talks Luann De Lesseps’ Recovery Following Arrest: ‘She’s Taking It Seriously’

Bethenny Frankel is sticking by her friend, Luann de Lesseps! During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New York City star was asked for gossip about de Lesseps post-arrest and alcohol treatment.

But Frankel, 47, kept things positive, praising the Countess’ progress.

“Luann’s great. I can’t say I’m surprised, because Luann is the most resilient, strong woman I’ve ever met, maybe,” she said. “You know, she hit the wall going 90. The way you handle something when something bad happens is really character building and it shows a lot about a person.”

Frankel also touched on de Lesseps’ time in an alcohol treatment facility and her recovery afterwards, adding, “She’s taking care of herself. She’s taking it seriously. She’s not delusional about where she is. And she’s sort of on a path and she’s in a good place. She’s very honest about exactly where she is, about what happened, about what her goals are, and we spent time in a spa and honestly I’m impressed.”

On Christmas Eve, de Lesseps, 52, was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, for allegations of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer. Later that month she checked herself into an alcohol treatment facility, sharing the news with her fans on Facebook at the time. In late January, she completed her treatment.

Frankel recently opened up to ET about meeting up with de Lesseps in NYC following her treatment.

“So, we had a lot of good conversations. We were at a spa together. She’s back in New York now, which was another sort of emersion, but she’s taking it day by day,” Frankel told ET late last month. “I would not want to be condescending and say that I was proud of her, but I was impressed. I am impressed.”

