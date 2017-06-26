BET Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List— June 26, 2017
The 2017 BET Awards are here!
Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night to host the star-studded telecast, featuring performances by Bruno Mars, Chris Brown and Big Sean. But even before the festivities get underway, a few awards have already been doled out.
Chance the Rapper has been selected to receive the Humanitarian Award, while New Edition will accept the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Who else is will be taking home some new hardware on Sunday? Tune in to the BET Awards at 8 p.m. ET/PT to find out.
ET is updating the official winners list, below, as they’re announced. (Winners in bold.)
Humanitarian Award
Chance the Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award
New Edition
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Viewers’ Choice Award
The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Beyonce, “Sorry”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
Drake, “Fake Love”
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”
DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, “Sorry”
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Best Actress
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monae
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”
Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett, “I Made It”
Kirk Franklin ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, “My World Needs You”
Lecrae, “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”
Tamela Mann, “God Provides”
Youngstars Award
Ace Hunter
Caleb McLaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Yara Shahidi
Best Movie
Get Out
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Fences
The Birth of a Nation
Sportswomen of the Year
Gabby Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
Cam Newton
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry
Centric Award
Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”
Kehlani, “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige, “Thick of It”
Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”
Syd, “All About Me”
Yuna ft. Usher, “Crush”
Album of the Year
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole
A Seat at the Table – Solange
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
Lemonade – Beyoncé
Best International Act: Europe
Stormzy
Skepta
Giggs
Craig David
Wiley
Emeli Sande
MHD
Booba
Best International Act: Africa
Wizkid
Tekno
Mr. Eazi
Davido
Stonebwoy
Aka
Nasty C
Babes Wodumo