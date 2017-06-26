BET Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

The 2017 BET Awards are here!

Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night to host the star-studded telecast, featuring performances by Bruno Mars, Chris Brown and Big Sean. But even before the festivities get underway, a few awards have already been doled out.

Chance the Rapper has been selected to receive the Humanitarian Award, while New Edition will accept the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who else is will be taking home some new hardware on Sunday? Tune in to the BET Awards at 8 p.m. ET/PT to find out.

ET is updating the official winners list, below, as they’re announced. (Winners in bold.)

Humanitarian Award

Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

New Edition

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

​Beyoncé

​Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Viewers’ Choice Award

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Beyonce, “Sorry”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Drake, “Fake Love”

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

​Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. ​Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”

​Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

​Beyoncé – “Sorry”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Solange – “Cranes in the Sky” ​

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”

Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”

Kahlil Joseph & ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – ​Beyoncé, “Sorry”​

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monae

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”

Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett, “I Made It”

Kirk Franklin ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs and Tamela Mann, “My World Needs You”

Lecrae, “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”

Tamela Mann, “God Provides”

Youngstars Award

Ace Hunter

Caleb McLaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Yara Shahidi

Best Movie

Get Out

Moonlight

Hidden Figures

Fences

The Birth of a Nation

Sportswomen of the Year

Gabby Douglas

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

Cam Newton

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Stephen Curry

Centric Award

Fantasia, “Sleeping With the One I Love”

Kehlani, “Distraction”

Mary J. Blige, “Thick of It”

Solange, “Cranes in the Sky”

Syd, “All About Me”

Yuna ft. Usher, “Crush”

Album of the Year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper

Lemonade – ​Beyoncé

Best International Act: Europe

Stormzy

Skepta

Giggs

Craig David

Wiley

Emeli Sande

MHD

Booba

Best International Act: Africa

Wizkid

Tekno

Mr. Eazi

Davido

Stonebwoy

Aka

Nasty C

Babes Wodumo

