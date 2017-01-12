Playing Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram After Singer Is Spotted Kissing The Weeknd — See the Pics!

There may be some bad blood brewing between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

After steamy pics surfaced of the “Good For You” singer kissing Hadid’s ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), following a dinner date Tuesday night, the 20-year-old model appears to have unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Screengrabs obtained by Elle, taken before and after the photo bombshell, show that Hadid appeared to stop following Gomez after the PDA went public.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

As of right now, Gomez still follows Hadid, who still follows The Weeknd.

Pics obtained by ET show Gomez and The Weeknd kissing outside of the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, where an eyewitness tells ET they spent three hours, arriving separately, before heading to Gomez’s house together afterward.

Hadid and her “Starboy” split up in November but remained friendly, even appearing to act flirty with each other when they both took the stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in December.

Meanwhile, Hadid was far away from the drama on Tuesday, sharing a gorgeous bikini photo from her vacation to the Bahamas on Instagram, writing, “Where I belong.”

