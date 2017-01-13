Bella Hadid Flashes Major Side Boob After Her Ex The Weeknd Is Spotted With Selena Gomez

What news? Bella Hadid isn’t letting any of the recent headlines about her ex The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez get her down.

The 20-year-old supermodel recently traveled to the Bahamas for her first modeling job of the New Year. Once she returned home on Thursday, Hadid showed off her killer body in a tiny black one-piece swimsuit.

“Goodnight,” she captioned the Boomerang video. “Love and light to you all… happy to be home.”

In the clip, Hadid reaches up to pat her hair while sporting the racy ensemble, which flashed lots of side boob.

The new post comes after Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram following the news of the singer’s PDA fest with Hadid’s ex, The Weeknd.

Gomez was photographed kissing and hugging The Weeknd two months after his split from Hadid. The new pair have yet to publicly comment on the status of their romance, but Gomez did pose for a topless pic on Instagram the day after their romantic shots hit the Internet.

