Bella Hadid Celebrates 21st Birthday in Lace-Up LBD With Sister Gigi Hadid in a Sheer Corset Top: Pics— October 11, 2017
Gigi also took to Instagram Stories to share snippets of their night of family fun following her loving message to Bella.
“There are no words for how much I love you. You know I’ve been trying to protect u from the world since day one, and 21 years later u comfort and inspire me more than you’ll ever know,” she wrote.
Earlier in the day, Bella shared a sexy video montage of herself, including a shot of her in a G-string, writing, “I was born 21 years ago.”