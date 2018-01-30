Bella and Gigi Hadid Pose Naked for British 'Vogue' — See the Pics!

Why appear solo in a fashion editorial when you can pose with your sister?

That’s exactly what Bella and Gigi Hadid did for the March issue of British Vogue, stripping down to nothing but their birthday suits.

In one of the pictures from the series, shot in black-and-white by Steven Meisel, the sisters can be seen sitting on the floor, legs crossed around each other with wide eyes and damp hair.

“She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” Gigi, 22, said of her 21-year-old sister in their accompanying interview for the magazine. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”

.@GiGiHadid on @bellahadid in the March issue of #NewVogue: “She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her” https://t.co/IEzjItBMp8pic.twitter.com/JWUU4wFHRQ — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 30, 2018

The March issues features two different versions of the cover, with Gigi and Bella modeling separately in the same one-shouldered, sparkly gold dress by Versace.

.@GiGiHadid on social media in the March issue of #NewVogue: “I try to do what feels real to me, and do it with integrity.” https://t.co/IEzjItTngGpic.twitter.com/bR5dgvdn9p — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 30, 2018

The “#NewVogue” portraits mark the first dual covers of the models’ careers.

Slayin’ it, sisters!

Although Gigi and Bella totally rock it on the runway, not every fashion show goes according to plan. During Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, Bella accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction while closing out the Alexandre Vauthier show.

Naturally, she handled it like a pro. Watch below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid Gushes Over Boyfriend Zayn Malik on His Birthday

Bella and Gigi Hadid May Have Just Become the Biggest New York Rangers Fans

Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on the Runway in Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week



Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News