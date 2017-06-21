Belgian troops shoot and kill man after Brussels train station blast

Belgian troops shot and killed a suspected suicide bomber in Brussels Central Station on Tuesday but there were no other casualties and the situation was brought quickly under control, officials said.

A Reuters correspondent at the scene an hour after the incident — in which police said a man set off a small explosion — said the area was quiet, with police manning a cordon and a few bystanders calmly watching security forces.

Nicolas Van Herrewegen, a station employee, told public broadcaster RTBF that he saw a man shouting in a lower level of the 1930′s train station, which serves lines running under the city centre. He then appeared to yell “Allahu Akbar” and to detonate something on a luggage trolley. People standing within three metres of the trolley were unhurt, Herrewegen said.

Federal prosecutor Eric Van der Sypt said “this incident is considered as a terrorist attack.” Belgium’s Crisis Centre, which monitors security threats in the country, said that based on initial information it doesn’t see a need to raise the terror threat in the country to the highest level.

Van der Sypt said soldiers “neutralized” a suspect at the train station immediately after the explosion at around 8:30 p.m.

The man lay there for several hours while a bomb squad checked whether he was armed with more explosives.

Ine Van Wymersch, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor, confirmed his death early Wednesday and said no other explosives were found on his body. Some Belgian media had reported earlier that the man was wearing a bomb belt.

This tweet begins, “Two loud blasts in Brussels Station.”

Twee luide ontploffingen in Brussel Cebtraal. Voor mijn neus. Dan snelle knallen na elkaar. pic.twitter.com/FDqVAjgGYg — @remybonnaffe

The Belgian capital, home to the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, has been on high alert since a Brussels-based ISIS cell launched an attack that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015. Associates of those attackers, four months later, killed 32 people in their home city, including with bombs loaded on trolleys at Brussels Airport.

Combat troops have been a fixture at transport hubs and in the main public areas ever since the Paris attacks. A series of further attacks in neighbouring France and Germany in the past year, as well as recent bloodshed in London and Manchester, have added to anxiety.

Area evacuated

Stationmaster Jean-Michel Michel was quoted by DH newspaper saying: “We heard the explosion. My colleague thought it was a bomb. The explosion was on the mezzanine level. The man went down to platforms 3 and 4. He said “Allahu Akbar.”

“I would put him at about 35 years old,” he added.

The station and adjacent historic downtown area, including the baroque Grand Place city square, had been packed with tourists and locals on a hot summer evening.

Prime Minister Charles Michel and the interior minister were in the national crisis centre monitoring developments.

Belgian troops take up position following the explosion. (Francois Lenoir/Reuters)

