Becky G Seduces Beau Casper Smart in Sexy New Music Video — Watch!

Beau Casper Smart and Becky G heat things up!

The 20-year-old singer and Power Rangers actress released the music video for her latest single, “Mayores,” which translates to “Oldest,” and it’s her sexiest one yet!

In the sultry video, which also features reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, the Mexican-American performer sings about the allure of older men and seduces Jennifer Lopez’ former flame at a bar. A mustached Smart, wearing an elegant black suit with gold jewelry and glasses, gives Gomez a rose and the two drive away together to a glamorous hotel.

As things get steamy in the bedroom, Becky G handcuffs Smart to a bed post, and in an unexpected turn of events, takes his valuables and leaves in his car.

Following the release of the video, Becky G took to social media to jokingly apologize to Smart for “stealing” his stuff.

