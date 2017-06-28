Backstreet Boys Top Country Music Chart with Florida Georgia Line Collaboration 'God, Your Mama and Me'

The Backstreet Boys have officially conquered country music!

Following their epic appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April — during which everyone from Tim McGraw to Nicole Kidman went crazy for the group’s performance — the band’s collaborative hit with Florida Georgia Line has topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Knocking Dan + Shay’s latest track to number nine, the touching ballad, “God, Your Mama and Me,” slipped into the top spot, giving the boy band their first number one on a country music chart.

The musical victory comes as BSB prepare to wrap up the latest run of their Larger Than Life residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas and join the country duo for select dates on their Smooth Tour.

The “In a World Like This” singers couldn’t be more thrilled by the song’s success.

“So proud to receive the news that we share a #1,” Howie Dorough tweeted on Tuesday.

“Not bad at all to have a #1 on country radio…..” Brian Littrell wrote on Instagram. “Great song, great collaboration….. Great people….