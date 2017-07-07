'Bachelorette' Alum Marcus Grodd Is Engaged to Ally Lutar — See the Sweet Pics!

Love is in the air, another Bachelor Nation alum is ready to say “I do!”

Bachelorette season 10 suitor Marcus Grodd is engaged to his girlfriend, Ally Lutar, ET has learned.

“Finding love with Ally has completely changed my world. This is the first time in my life I’ve been with someone that’s able to build me up and make me a better man,” Grodd tells ET.

The couple got engaged on May 9 at Lynn Valley Canyon in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“We work hard everyday on embracing the love that we have and reminding each other how lucky we are that we found it. We do feel the love that we found is something most people never experience. I can honestly say my soul is complete now that I found her,” adds Grodd, who was a suitor on Andi Dorfman’s season of the ABC reality dating franchise.

This will be the second marriage for Grodd, who previously tied the knot with Bachelor in Paradise co-star Lacy Faddoul in 2015.

The 29-year-old reality star says, “This experience has been so different for me, coming from a TV relationship which you feel you need to sustain to keep people happy instead of yourself.”

No wedding date has been set. The couple recently bought a house in Vancouver, British Columbia, where they live with their two puppies.

