Avril Lavigne Announces First New Album Since Being Diagnosed With Lyme Disease

This is the “best damn thing” we could ask for!

Avril Lavigne announced that she will be releasing a new album in 2017 via Instagram on Sunday, her first since being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014.

“I’m really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017,” she wrote on Christmas Day. “I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”

Lavigne, 32, also thanked fans for their “patience & support during my time away through my battle with Lyme Disease,” and noted that she’s still making it “a priority” to raise awareness and fight the disease through the Avril Lavigne Foundation.

“It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally,” she said.

The 2017 release will mark Lavigne’s sixth studio album. Her last one, a self-titled EP, came out in 2013.

The last couple of years have been, well, complicated for the pop-punk queen. She has largely kept out of the spotlight since her diagnosis, and last year, she split from her second husband, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. About a year ago, she did tell fans that she was making progress with her Lyme disease and “coming out the other side.”

But the “Girlfriend” singer has turned up for big events, especially ones that are meaningful to her. She has stayed friendly with Kroeger, walking arm-in-arm with him at Clive Davis’ pre-GRAMMY gala in February and the Juno Awards in April, as well as hitting the studio with him on numerous occasions. Lavigne even had a girls’ night out in Vegas earlier this year, where she hung out with Britney Spears and attended her Piece of Me residency show, and performed her first show in nearly a year at the Special Olympics World Games opening ceremony in July 2015.

