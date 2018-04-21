Avicii Remembered With Touching Tribute From DJ Kygo at Coachella

Gone, but not forgotten.

Thousands remembered Avicii as weekend two of Coachella kicked off on Friday. The Swedish DJ — real name Tim Bergling — was found dead in Muscat, Oman, the same day.

One special tribute came from Avicii’s pal, Kygo, who ended his set at the music festival with a sweet message about the late DJ.

“Coachella, I think most of you guys have heard, but today is a very sad day for music,” he told the crowd. “Earlier today I got the news that Avicii passed away [at] only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music so I don’t think I would’ve been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him.”

“I know he’s inspired millions of other producers out there. So I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song,” he concluded, before playing Avicii’s 2017 single, “Without You.” The song ended with a black-and-white photo of Avicii displayed on a screen alongside the words “Rest in peace. We will miss you.”

Kygo pays tribute to Avicii during his #Coachella weekend 2 set with “Without You” pic.twitter.com/4xBi8NRHLQ — Denny Directo (@DDirecto) April 21, 2018

Can’t believe this is true..my biggest inspiration and the reason why I started making electronic music. Thank you for all the joy you brought to the world with your music. RIP @Aviciihttps://t.co/74ihAHtpl2 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) April 20, 2018

Nick Jonas also honored Avicii on Friday night, as he sang the DJ’s 2013 hit, “Wake Me Up,” during his set at University of Akron’s annual SpringFest concert in Ohio. “Rest in peace @avicii,” he captioned a video of his performance.

In a statement to ET on Friday, Avicii’s rep said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th.”

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement continued. “No further statements will be given.”

