Ava DuVernay Talks Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o Buddy Film: ‘There May Be Some Things Brewing’ (Exclusive)

Don’t give up on Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o’s meme-based movie just yet! Directing powerhouse Ava DuVernay opened up about the buzzed-about project on Sunday night at the Producers Guild Awards.

“Ask Rihanna and Lupita!” DuVernay told ET’s Nischelle Turner on the red carpet. “There may be some things brewing. Everyone’s super busy, but we all really like each other.”

DuVernay ended on a vague note, saying “It might come about, not sure, but we’re keeping good open minds about it.”

Getty Images

It all started last year when a fan on Tumblr picked up a photo of the two stars at Paris Fashion Week in 2014, sitting in the front row.

“They look like they’re in a heist movie, with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader-master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker,” one Tumblr subscriber wrote at the time.

The meme then led to fans calling out for the film to be made with Entertainment Weekly reporting that Netflix has a movie in the works with DuVernay directing and Issa Rae writing the script.

ET has previously spoken with both Rihanna and Nyong’o about the rumored project. This past May, RiRi, who is starring in the upcoming Oceans 8, played it coy, saying, “Well, you never know. I mean, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

In July, Nyong’o told ET, “You know what’s really cool, is that people spoke up about the kind of movie they want to see and this is a great example.”

For more on the rumored project, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong’o Talks Buddy Film With Rihanna: ‘People Spoke Up About the Kind of Movie They Want to See’

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Reacts to Rumors That She and Lupita Nyong’o Are Co-Starring in Tweet-Based Movie

Ava DuVernay and Gayle King Preview Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes Speech: ‘It’s a Tearjerker’ (Exclusive)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News