Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen Purposely Wear Matching Dresses to 'Ingrid Goes West' Premiere

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen’s recent fashion faux pas was no accident!

On Thursday night, the actresses hit the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of their movie, Ingrid Goes West, in the same style. Plaza and Olsen, 28, both stepped out in a black and gold Marc Jacobs mini-dress that they paired with matching Sophia Webster black pumps and Anita Ko jewelry.

The co-stars posed together in their identical outfits on the red carpet, and even pretended to have a little row over their matching styles.

While the women seem quite friendly in real life, Plaza’s character in Ingrid Goes West gives off some serious Single White Female vibes. In the comedy thriller, the 33-year-old actress portrays an unhinged social media stalker who moves to L.A. and edges herself into the life of Instagram star Taylor Sloane (Olsen).

Ingrid Goes West hits theaters on Aug. 10.

