Attack on cultural centre in Afghan capital kills dozens

ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Shia cultural centre and news agency on Thursday in the Afghan capital that killed dozens of people, many of them students attending a conference.

Waheed Majrooh, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, said 41 people, including four women and two children, had been killed and 84 wounded in Kabul. Most had serious burns.

The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion on the anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Sunni-majority Afghanistan at the Tabian Social and Cultural Centre, witnesses said.

The floors of the centre, at the basement level, were covered in blood as wailing survivors and relatives picked through the debris, while windows of the news agency, on the second floor, were all shattered.

An Afghan woman mourns at the site of the suicide attack. (Omar Sobhani/Reuters)

“We were shocked and didn’t feel the explosion at first, but we saw smoke coming up from below,” said Ali Reza Ahmadi, a journalist at the agency who was sitting in his office above the centre when the attack took place.

Survivors were coming out. I saw one boy with cuts to his feet and others with burns all over their faces,” he said. “About 10 minutes after the first explosion, there was another one outside on the street and then another one.”

Deputy Health Minister Feda Mohammad Paikan said 35 bodies had been brought into the nearby Istiqlal hospital. Television pictures showed many of the injured suffered serious burns.

The bloodshed followed an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month that was also claimed by the local affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

‘Unpardonable crime’ against humanity

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesperson issued a statement calling the attack an “unpardonable” crime against humanity and pledging to destroy terrorist groups. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement on Twitter denying involvement.

Prior to Thursday’s attack, there had been at least 12 attacks on Shia targets since the start of 2016, in which almost 700 people were killed or wounded, according to UN figures. Before that, there had only been one major

attack, in 2011.

An Afghan security officer inspects bullet holes at the site of the attack. (Omar Sobhani/Reuters)

The attacks have increased pressure on Ghani’s Western-backed government to improve security. Much of the centre of Kabul is already a fortified zone of concrete blast walls and police checkpoints, following repeated attacks on the diplomatic quarter of the city.

But militant groups have also hit numerous targets outside the protected zone, many in the western part of the city, home to many members of the mainly Shia Hazara community.

Backed by the heaviest U.S. airstrikes since the height of the international combat mission in Afghanistan, Afghan forces have forced the Taliban back in many areas and prevented any major urban centre from falling into the hands of insurgents.

But high-profile attacks in the big cities have continued as militants have looked for other ways to make an impact and undermine confidence in security.

ISIS, which is opposed to both the Taliban and the Western-backed government, has claimed a growing share of such attacks.

Security personnel arrive outside the site of the attack on a Shia Muslim cultural centre. (Rahmat Gul/Associated Press)

“This gruesome attack underscores the dangers faced by Afghan civilians,” rights group Amnesty International said in a statement from its South Asia director, Biraj Patnaik. “In one of the deadliest years on record, journalists and other civilians continue to be ruthlessly targeted by armed groups.”

According to a report this month by media freedom group Reporters without Borders, Afghanistan is among the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers with two journalists and five media assistants killed doing their jobs in 2017, before Thursday’s attack.

According to Sayed Abbas Hussaini, a journalist at Afghan Voice, one reporter at the agency was killed in Thursday’s attack and two were wounded.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | World News